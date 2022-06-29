UNDERSTANDING WELLNESS
Understanding Wellness, a six-week webinar series will be offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware and Orange Counties.
According to a media release, the series was designed to help build a deeper understanding of wellness and how it can be restored and achieved in the face of ongoing uncertainty and the need for individual and community health and wellbeing.
Growing Resilience Wellness summer webinars will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesdays from July 6 to Aug. 10.
The presenter will be Julika von Stackelberg, a credentialed parenting educator, certified parenting coach, and public speaker on resilience and community building. Her work includes community organizing and providing insights and strategies for professionals, families, individuals, and youths that reduce stress, foster connection, increase protective factors, build resilience, and create belonging. She is a leader in innovative community-based approaches to increasing public health and well-being.
The following will be offered:
July 6: Body-Mind Connection: how NEAR science can understand frameworks for well-being.
July 13: Introduction to Protective Factors, a framework created by the National Alliance for Children’s Trust at the Center for the Study of Social Policy and Strengthening Families.
July 20: Asynchronous exploration of resilience, well-being and healing.
July 27: Healing-Centered engagement.
Aug. 3: Creating trauma-informed and healing-centered environments.
Aug. 10: Compassion resilience: supporting what sparks you.
The program is free will be made available on Zoom. The required registration may be completed at bit.ly/WellnessSS.
Call Jeanne Darling at CCE Delaware County at 607-865-6531 for more information.
