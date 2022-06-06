SONGBIRD SESSIONS
West Kortright Centre at 49 W. Kortright Church Road, near East Meredith, will host its third annual presentation of Songbird Sessions to include puppet theater, dance and movement workshops and concerts for children. The free programs will be held Saturdays, from June 11 through Aug 28.
Arm-of-the-Sea Theater will present Dirt at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Growing, Climbing & Flying will be presented at 10 a.m. June 18; Intro to Improvisational Dance will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 18; the first Kidstock festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2; Elena Moon Park & Friends will be presented at 1 p.m. July 23; and The Nate & Kate Kids Show is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 28.
Some events require registration. Visit westkc.org for more information.
