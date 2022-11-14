Headwaters to host two art workshops
Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford will host creative workshops led by mixed media artist Celia Buchanan.
The first, Faux Finishing & Acrylic Techniques, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Participants will explore textures and surfaces as they earn how to create surfaces using faux and glazing techniques that may be applied in a number of applications from fine art to home décor.
Mixed Media Done Right, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, will be an exploration of multimedia techniques using stencils and methods incorporating watercolor inks, soft water-soluble wax pastels and liquid acrylics. Participants will learn how to properly combine multimedia while maintaining archival stable work.
The cost of each workshop is $45, and includes all materials. Registration is required. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Call 607-214-6040 or email headwaters@roxburyarts group.org for more information. Register at www.roxburyartsgroup.org.
