Scarves from felt focus of workshop
Artist Bobbi Goldman will lead a Felted Scarf workshop at Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
According to a media release, the workshop will focus on how to make a wearable fiber art scarf, or create one as a gift.
The $75 fee includes all needed materials to complete one scarf.
Felt is defined as a kind of cloth made by rolling and pressing wool or another suitable textile accompanied by the application of moisture or heat, which causes the constituent fibers to mat together to create a smooth surface.
Masks are strongly encouraged.
Call 607-214-6040 or email headwaters@roxburyartsgroup.org for more information.
The required registration may be completed at www.roxburyartsgroup.org.
