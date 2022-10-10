CROCHET
A crochet workshop with Pat Horton will be offered for $15 from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
All materials will be provided to create a pair of mittens.
Visit www.chenangoarts.org/workshops/ for more information and to register.
MODERN LOVE
Writers in the Mountains will present Modern Love, a creative writing workshop limited to 10 participants led by Elizabeth Koster, from Oct. 13 to Nov. 17. The class will be meet online from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.
Participants will complete an essay suitable for consideration in the New York Times Modern Love column. Prompts and exercises, supportive feedback, a study of published essays and discussions on tips and pitfalls will be included.
Once registered and paid the $125 fee, students will be given instructions on how to join the class.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
BULLYING INTERVENTION STRATEGIES
A lay advocacy training on “Bullying Intervention Strategies” will be presented online by Family Resource Network and Starbridge from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
According to a media release, Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi will introduce participants to definitions of bullying, how to recognize the increasingly serious problem in schools and how to respond to it both in school and at home.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/3vfymysm for more information and to register or call Terry at 607-297-3816.
