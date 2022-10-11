WOODSTOVE COOKING
A Woodstove Cooking workshop will be offered in Hanford House at Hanford Mills Museum from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
According to a media release, participants will learn the basics of cooking with wood and partake in locavore dining 1920s-style. Using seasonal ingredients, techniques common in the early 20th century (baking, steaming, and stove-top cooking), and recipes from cookbooks in use in the 1920s, participants will use the Hanford House’s Royal Bride cookstove to prepare chicken, side dishes, salad, steamed brown bread and dessert.
The workshop is limited to eight participants and intended for ages 13 and older.
Instructor Pamela Cooley has been cooking with wood for more than 30 years and demonstrates and gives workshops in the Hanford House kitchen.
The workshop fee is $45 for museum members, or $55.
Call 607-278-5744 or email Beth Rafter at bethr@hanfordmills.org for more information and to register.
Hanford Mills is at 51 County Highway 12 in East Meredith.
WRITING THE NATURAL WORLD
Hosted by The Lost Bookshop, in residency at Bushell, writers of all levels of experiences and genres are welcome to participate in the workshop “Writing the Natural World” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, the workshop will explore the role of the natural world in literature and of literature in the natural world.
There is a suggested donation of $20.
Visit https://thelostbookshop.com/events for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.