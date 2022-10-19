PAINTING
A step-by-step tutorial in the creation of a Halloween painting will be provided from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
The $20 fee will include all supplies.
Visit www.chenangoarts.org/workshops/ for more information and to register.
MISO
Marguerite Uhlmann-Bower will present a miso-making workshop focused on short-term and long-term miso from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, miso is a traditional Japanese seasoning made with soybeans and other ingredients. Short-term miso will last three to six months and long term miso will last two to three years.
The workshop will begin with a miso tasting. Ullmann-Bower will then review general fermenting and its benefits. The full preparation of a short term-miso will follow.
Participants will receive detailed instructions and an 8 ounce jar of miso to tend for five or six months until its ready.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/5n7adkap for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.