SMITHY CLAY STUDIO
The following classes are scheduled at Smithy Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing will meet from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays from Nov. 7 to Dec. 5.
Creative Clay Constructions: Hand Building with Megan Irving will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 9 to Dec. 7.
Centering the Potter and the Clay with Karla Andela will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 9 to Dec. 7.
One-on-One with Eileen Anaia will meet at variable times from Nov. 7 to Dec. 9.
Intro to Wheel Throwing with Adam Jennett will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays from Nov. 11 to Dec. 9.
Fees for all classes will be $150 each with the exception of One-on-One which will be $75. Payment may be made on the first day of class by check, cash or credit card.
Open Studio will also be offered for $90 from Nov. 9 to Dec. 9, with the exception of Nov. 21 to 25, when the Studio will be closed. The open studio drop-in fee is $30 per session
Visit www.smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio- for scheduled times to work independently.
Email gallery@smithyarts.com for more information and to register for classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.