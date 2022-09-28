MASH CAMP
UHS Delaware Valley Hospital’s MASH Camp for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors provides them with an opportunity to learn more about health care careers and the educational requirements for those careers.
According to a media release, this year’s camp will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday Oct. 25 and 26.
On their day of camp, participating students will visit hospital patient care areas, speak with staff, and receive hands-on experience. Students will spend time in the emergency department, primary care, lab, pharmacy, radiology, medical unit, respiratory and physical therapy departments.
Participation is limited to 30 students. Applications are available at area school guidance offices or may be requested by calling UHS Delaware Valley Hospital Human Resources Department at 607-865-2171, and speaking with Director Cindy Gardepe.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Oct. 12.
UHS Delaware Valley Hospital is at 1 Titus Place in Walton.
