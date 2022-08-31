SMITHY CLAY STUDIO
Fall classes offered at Smithy Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown will be capped at eight students per class. Bags of clay will be included with the fee for each class.
Advanced Wheel Throwing with Adam Jennett will be taught from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 5 to Oct. 31, for $280. Intermediate wheel throwing skills are required in the class where students will work on more advanced wheel throwing techniques, as well as more complicated surface decorations with glaze and slips.
Teen Mindful Wheel Throwing with Karla Andela will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 6 to Oct. 25, for $280. No experience is required. The class for teens will weave together mindfulness and playfulness. Class will start and end with some stretching and centering and use the material of clay to explore mindfulness in action. The focus of the class will be on basic wheel throwing skills with some hand building sprinkled in for good measure. Beginners are welcome.
Centering the Potter and the Clay with Karla Andela will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 26, for $280. No experience is necessary. All levels are welcome. The basics of wheel throwing will be taught. Throwing, trimming, glazing and some hand building techniques will also be included.
Creative Clay Slab Constructions Hand Building with Megan Irving will be taught from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 26, for $280. Some experience will be helpful in this class.
The class will cover hand building with clay slabs — making and attaching pieces together to build vessels, structures and tiles. Other hand building techniques like coils and surface work will be covered as needed. Partway through the eight week session time will be devoted to learning from each other by showing each other’s progress. During the second half of class some students may wish to work on display options, preparing their work for a gallery or home setting while other students may make another version or multiples of their first projects. Some experience with clay will be helpful and allow for more ambitious projects but beginners are welcome.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing: Mug Emphasis with Eileen Anania will be offered from 9 a.m. until noon Thursdays from Sept. 22 to Oct. 27, for those with intermediates wheel experience. The fee is $220. The six-week intermediate class will focus on throwing cylinders with special emphasis on mugs, shaping, and handles. The class will start with “boot camp” the first week to get back in to the groove. The session will end with glazing instruction.
Intro to Wheel Throwing with Adam Jennett will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays from Sept. 9 to Oct. 28, for $280. No experience is required as the class will be geared toward beginners looking to get into wheel throwing. The basics will be covered from wedging, centering, and throwing to trimming and glazing. Starting with cylinders, students will move through a range of basic forms and techniques.
Open Studio will run from Sept. 5 to Oct. 28 according to the following schedule: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; closed Tuesday; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
Visit www.smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio for more information. Email gallery@smithyarts.org to register for a class or open studio time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.