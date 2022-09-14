SIBLING SUPPORT
Family Resource Network will present an online single session workshop called “Sibling Support: What About Me?” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Trained Nurturing Parent facilitators Robin Piefer and Terry DiLuzio will focus on positive parenting of children diagnosed with special needs and/or health challenges.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/a7pusnzh.
Call 607-287-3816 for more information.
SEED SAVING
Otsego County’s Master Gardeners will sponsor a Seed Saving workshop from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Cornell Cooperative Extension at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
The required registration, due by Monday, Sept. 19, may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/ms48pknt.
Participants are asked to bring an empty one-gallon plastic jug with a handle.
A $5 donation is suggested to cover materials.
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 238 for more information.
MEDICAL QIGONG
A workshop on Medical Qigong will be held from 2:3o to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in the auditorium at the School of Environmental and Vocational Arts at 365 Seva Lane in South Kortright.
According to a media release, flowing Qi, like flowing rivers, will clean and purify. Qigong benefits health, vitality and happiness. It may reduce pain, fatigue and apathy and increase joy, strength and health.
The practice of Qigong includes movements, breathing, diet and emotional awareness and turns blocked energy into flowing energy.
The fee for the workshop is $$0.
Contact Curriculum Coordinator Esther Tzoumas at 607-538-1130 or email sevaprogams@gmail.com for more information and to register.
SONGWRITING 1 and 2
Singer-songwriter Reyna Stagnaro will facilitate a two-part songwriting workshop series at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and Oct. 22.
The fee for each class is $15 of $25 for both.
A songwriting showcase will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, featuring workshop participants.
More information is available online at www.reynastagnaro.com/workshops.html
Registration is available by calling 315-691-3550 or visiting www.earlvilleoperahouse.com/arts-education.
LAWS GOVERNING STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES
An overview of laws governing the intersection of challenging behavior and students with disabilities will be presented in an online workshop from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, by Family Resource Network
Lawyer Patrick Radel will cover student discipline, behavior plan development and placement issues. The presentation will also include practical advocacy strategies and a summary of applicable laws.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/4k7jfy34.
Call 607-287-3816 for more information.
