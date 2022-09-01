PHOTOGRAPHY AND POETRY
Bright Hill Literary Center will offer an iPhone Photography and Ekphrastic Poetry workshop for all ages with photographer Nick Kelsh and poet Lynne Kemen in person at Bright Hill Literary Center at 94 Church St. in Treadwell from Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25.
According to a media release, ekphrastic poetry has come to be defined as poems written about works of art. Ekphrastic poems can stretch the powers of observation and find stories hidden in the world of art.
Android phones may be used and Bright Hill has five iPhones for participants who do not have their own.
The early bird fee of $250 will expire Sept. 5, after which the fee will be $297.
Visit www.brighthillpress.org/adult- programming/ for more information.
Email beatrice@brighthillpress.org to reserve a phone and register for the workshop.
