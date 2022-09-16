FIND YOUR VOICE. GET INTO COLLEGE
Writers in the Mountains will offer the course “Find Your Voice. Get Into College” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 8, and 15; or Dec. 2, 10, and 17, at Birdsong Farm Meeting Hall on state Highway 10 in Hamden.
According to a media release, instructor Amy Randall will demonstrate how to craft personal essays for college admissions.
The fee is $90 for each three-week session, Scholarships are available. Each session will be limited to 10 students.
Randall is a published author and substitute teacher.
MINI-ESSAYS AND SHORT STORIES
Writers in the Mountains will also present “Mini-Essays and Short Stories,” with Jane Seitel in an online workshop from noon until 2 p.m., Fridays from Oct. 7 through Nov. 11, for $125.
Seitel is an expressive arts therapist, writer and teacher, living in Apex, North Carolina. She teaches writing and literature courses at the Osher Institute at Duke University, in person and online.
She received her Master of Fine Arts degree in poetry from Drew University, master’s degree in education from Lesley University and Bachelor of Arts degree in English, magna cum laude, from the University of Miami, Florida.
She teaches literature and writing in her classes.
Once registered no later than Oct. 4, and paid, instructions will be given on how to join the class.
Visit writersinthemountains.org or email writersinthemountains@gmail.com for more information and to register.
NAMI BASICS
NAMI Delaware & Otsego Counties will offer a free education program called “NAMI Basics” for parents and caregivers of children and adolescents with mental health conditions from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays from Oct. 6 to Nov. 10, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church at 139 W. Main St. in Sidney. NAMI stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness.
According to a media release, the evidence-based program will provide information about mental health conditions and local resources along with tools to use to help parents and caregivers make the best decisions.
The program will be taught by trained, family members who have loved ones with mental health conditions.
Classes will be presented in-person and on Zoom.
Registration is required by Sept. 30.
Call 607-604-4467 or email namidelawareco@gmail.com or smdu08@gmail.com for more information and to register.
Visit nami.org/research for more information about the program’s research base.
ARTS AND CRAFTS
The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris will offer the following arts and crafts classes.
Chair Caning with Brianna Van Maaren will be taught from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 3, 10, 17, and 24, for $45 for members or $55.
Participants will need to provide chairs to be measured for supplies and ordered during the first class.
Halloween Broom Making with Jim Whitaker will be offered from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 and 24, at his workshop on Mechanic Street in Morris. The class is limited to two students. The fee is $30 for members or $40. Call Whitaker at 607-263-5850 for more information.
Amigurumi Crochet with Julie Koch will be taught from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 and 25. Amigurumi is the Japanese art of knitting or crocheting small, stuffed yarn creatures. Students will complete an easy level project using their own crochet hooks, size F or G. Yarn will be included in the members fee of $30 fee or $40.
Soap Sculpture with Susan Andrus for those 8 and older will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 and 22, for $25 for members or $35.
Traditional Folk Art Painting with Glen Noto will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 and 21, for $50 for members or $60.
Paper Making for Beginners with Dee Hazlett will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 1, 8, ad 15. The class will be limited to 5 five students and has a fee of $40 for members or $50.
Pysanky Eggs with Julie Koch, started Sept. 13 and will continue from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Oct. 4, for $35 for members or $45.
Decoupage Picture Frames with Jill Reed will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, for $35 for members or $45.
Embroidery, also with Reed, will include instructions in how to make a sachet or pin cushion using basic stitches. The class will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, for a members fee of $35 or $45.
Hand-painted Glasses, also with Reed, will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the members fee of $35 or $45. The completion of two glasses will be included in the fee. Any more will cost $3 each.
Open Art Studio with Koch and Andrus will be available in October and November from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays for the members fee of $25 for four sessions or $35. Artists should bring their own materials to work on their ongoing projects.
Call 607-263-2150 for more information and to register.
