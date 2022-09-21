CONTINUING EDUCATION CLASSES
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School has announced its fall Continuing Education class schedule.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, a five-week pickleball class will start. No experience is needed. Equipment will be provided. The cost is $10 for five sessions or $3 per session for walk-ins.
A line dancing class for adults will have its first session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, with Zach Lyn. The basic steps, rhythms and routines will be taught to music over a five-week period. The fee is $40 for five weeks or $8/class for walk-ins.
Pound will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. A 45-minute workout will be led by Michelle Fritts. The fee for five sessions is $35 or $8 per session for walk-ins. The first session will be an introduction to Pound Unplugged.
Acrylic painting instructor Anna Halkowich will return on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with a class from noon until 2 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. Students will complete an 11 by 14 inch fall scene.
Yoga Instructor Edna Dau will begin a five-week class in Vinyasa Flow Yoga at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. The cost is $35 or $8 per session for walk-ins.
Create a Cabin Boy divided basket with weaver Colleen Mosenthin will take place from 3:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, for $45. All supplies will be included.
Learn to Etch Glass with PJ Johnson will meet Wednesday, Oct. 19. Students may attend the 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. session or from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants will complete two or three projects. The fee is $30 and all materials will be included.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, local lawyer Ryan Coutlee will present Understanding Estate & Elder Law Planning for free. Information will be presented on advanced health care directives, powers of attorney, wills and probate, trust planning and Medicaid. The format will allow for questions to be asked throughout the presentation.
While the above classes are specifically for adults, Brian Cox teaches karate to individuals ranging in various age and skill levels on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. A new six-week block of karate classes, for ages 6 through adult, is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 25. Pricing and meeting days and times will depend on a student's skill level.
Advance registration is required for all classes.
Contact Continuing Ed Coordinator PJ Johnson at pjohnson@cvscsd.org, visit www.cvscs.org under the “Alumni & Community” header or the school’s Facebook page for more information and to register or call 607-264-3265, ext. 518. Callers should state their name, telephone number and class of interest.
