FIGURE DRAWING
A series of classes in Figure Drawing with Brandon Meadows will be held in the studio at Community Arts Network of Oneonta at 11 Ford Ave.
The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. every other Monday starting Sept. 12.
The class is open to individuals 16 and older.
The fee will be $30 per class.
Visit canoneonta.org for more information and to register.
YOUTH THEATER
A group of 15 students ranging in age from 8 to 16 may register now for a free series of eight theater workshops to be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 14, at the First Presbyterians Church at 96 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, workshops will be led by local theater educator Marisa Caruso, who taught similar workshops last year.
Parents may sign their children up by emailing mrsacrso@gmail.com or by visiting Stamford Village Library at 117 Main St.
Workshops will include explorations of basic theater techniques in performance, writing, production elements and script analysis, with a final presentation for families and friends of students.
Students will be shown a series of vocal and physical warm-ups and theater games, along with acting and writing exercises, the styles of a few famous playwrights and present short scenes for their families and peers.
Call 845-401-8681 for more information.
MICRO-MEMOIR
Writers in the Mountains will present "More Micro-Memoir," a six-week long workshop focused on a tight form of writing with Linda Lowen from Sept. 13 to Oct. 18. The class will be held online from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesdays.
Students who have taken Micro Memoir with Lowen will write short, creative nonfiction limited to 200 words at first and taper to 100-word relationship tales suitable to submit to the New York Times Tiny Love Stories column.
Once registered and paid the $125 fee, students will be given instructions as to how to join the class.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com, or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
POETRY
Two spots remain for "Seeing Things," a 10-week poetry workshop to be taught online by Robert Bensen from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 19 to Nov. 21.
Offered by Bright Hill Press, visit brighthillpress.org/adult-programming/ for more information.
Email beatrice@brighthillpress.org to confirm seat availability and to register.
