FIGURE THIS!
Figure This!, an Open Studio life drawing class limited to 12 students, will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Dec. 7, at Cooperstown Art Association’s classroom space at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
A cash donation of $15 per session is requested.
Call 607-547-9777 or email gallery@cooperstownart.com for more information.
MODERN LOVE II
Writers in the Mountains will present Modern Love II, a six-week creative writing workshop with Elizabeth Koster, from Dec. 6 to Jan. 10. The class will be meet online from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesdays.
Modern Love II is open to students who have taken a Modern Love course. Participants will continue to study published essays and work weekly on sculpting and refining work to submit to The New York Times Modern Love column, and other publications.
Registration is required. Tuition is $100.
Email writersinthemou
ntains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
