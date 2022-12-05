WINTER SOWING
Otsego Master Gardeners will address Winter Sowing in a workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Oneonta Job Corps at 21 Homer Folks Ave. in Oneonta. The session will be held in the greenhouse.
According to a media release from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties, winter sowing is described as a method of starting seeds outdoors in winter practiced around the world. It is recognized by the USDA as, “A propagation method used throughout the winter where temperate climate seeds are sown into protective vented containers and placed outdoors to foster a naturally timed, high percentage germination of climate tolerant seedlings.”
During the workshop Otsego Master Gardeners Chris Burrington and Francine Stayter will cover techniques for winter sowing including needed materials, what seeds may be used, the benefits of the low-cost method of germinating seeds and some advantages it has over indoor seed-starting requiring grow lights and the hardening-off of seedlings.
Participants will make a mini-greenhouse in a container and sow seeds to take home. The workshop will also cover how to handle the seedlings once they germinate.
There fee for the workshop is $5 per person. No previous gardening experience is needed. The required registration, due by Friday, Dec. 9, may be completed online at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/WinterSowing_243/.
Call 607-547-2536 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.