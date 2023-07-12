The following area students graduated in May from SUNY Delhi. Emily Burns of Bloomville, Casey Guyer of Sherburne, Gina Haddad of Bainbridge, Samantha Layton of Sidney Center, Montana Pikul of Mount Upton, Taylor Stake of Arkville, Rachel DeWitt of Stamford, Maranda Klinger of Walton, Ty Leahy of Laurens, Kyler Blanco of Otego, Hayley Angus of Delhi, Skylar Monosson of Franklin, Elizabeth Brown of Downsville, Jordynn Palmatier of Walton, Hera Shapiro of Walton, Lindsay Whitbeck of Delhi, Sarah Ackerly of DeLancey, Ryan Hanley of Walton, Emma Lobdell of Franklin, Patrick Twomey of Richfield Springs, Jordan Wamsley of Davenport Center, Jared Smith of Franklin, Nelson Mondaca of Cooperstown, Aidan Cutting of Unadilla, Joshua Gaias of Afton, Ethan Grant of Oneonta, Timothy Maguire Jr. of Walton, David Marvel of Oneonta, Gregory Pickhardt of Oneonta, Cael Howland of Oneonta, Ryan Hunter of Delhi, Nicholas Lamoreaux of Walton, Luis Tomala of Delhi, Logan Young of Franklin, Marcos Hernandez of Oneonta, Brock Warner of Franklin, Kevin Flores Martinez of Fleischmanns, Karter Small of DeLancey, Parker Finch of Bainbridge, Owen Schneider of Schenevus, Joshua Shepard of Delhi, Jonathan Hunt of Margaretville, Caleb Stanton of Walton, Sinas Bouzikos of Hamden, Luke Moore of Margaretville, John Arnold of East Meredith, Shaelah Butler of Davenport, Alanie Henderson of Delhi, Kathryn Germond of Bainbridge, Charles Naden of Walton, Caleb Backus of Unadilla, Christopher Loveland of Delhi, Gabriel Goulet of Bloomville, John Janakis of Richmondville, Rebekah Willsey of Otego, Rhamel Bynum of Richmondville, Carly Hill of Otego, Kaylee Spooner of Otego, Courtney Wright of Middleburgh, Rebecca Myers of Oneonta, Skylar Shafer of Harpersfield, Lauren Sherwood of Delhi, Kayla Dean of Otego, Hunter McCall of Bainbridge, Eugene Yeboah of Cooperstown, Amber Alexander of Davenport, Tara Austin of Oneonta, Tiara Cooper of Oneonta, Kristin Cronk of Franklin, Emma Cusimano of Otego, Courtney Gilbert of Unadilla, Jamie Howe of Delhi, Emma Knudson of Oneonta, Sydney Lawrence of Otego, Arriana McClenon of Trout Creek, Allison Rigas of Walton, Clayton Santic of Bainbridge, Erin Simon of Margaretville, Kaylee Willmart of Oneonta, Marisa Kanai of Oneonta, Heather Lisenby of Franklin, Rachel Ouimet-Edson of Oneonta, Tyeshia Stevens of Oneonta, Sharon Gavette of Margaretville, Lindsey Asman of Oneonta, Meredith Johnson of Oneonta, Elizabeth Lesko of Cooperstown, Brandon Bodo of DeLancey, Jessica Coleman of Delhi, Sierra Tweedie of Walton, Jesse Hubbard of Delhi, Jonah Mathieson of Mount Vision, Garrett Decker of Delhi, Jacob Sulas of Delhi, Christopher Bostwick of Maryland, Eric Clark of Bainbridge, Joseph Shafer of South Kortright, Maggie Washburn of Unadilla, Justin Brown of Oneonta, Dakota Caronia of Richmondville, Aden Gregory of Bloomville, Cooper Patrick of Otego, Paul Bachler of East Meredith, and James Manon of Grand Gorge.
Area students complete studies at SUNY Delhi
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Man injured in motorcycle crash in Oneonta
- NY State AG sues parent company of Cooperstown nursing home for fraud, negligence
- Mother, son arrested on drug charges
- Oneonta’s McGraw selected by Seattle in MLB Draft
- Edmeston school names new superintendent
- Fitness center debuts under YMCA management
- Robert Cairns: I'm reaching my limit for absorbing change
- Unadilla daycare focuses on experiences for kids
- Hochul shelved plans for tax break after union outcry
- Oneonta mayor diagnosed with blood clot
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.