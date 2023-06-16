The following area students earned awards at Hartwick College’s May Honors Convocation.
Kelli-Jo VanValkenburgh of Prattsville was awarded the Edith M. Lacey Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Established to memorialize the founder of the nursing program at Hartwick and its director for nearly 18 years, the scholarship is given to a junior nursing student with demonstrated academic achievement and abilities, promise as a future nurse, personal deportment and other outstanding characteristics.
Madilynne Smith of Morris was recognized as an Andrew B. Saxton Undergraduate Fellow in Spanish.
During the college’s athletics award ceremony Smith received the Philip S. Wilder Jr. Award for Academic Distinction, which is presented to athletes and/or managers of teams who have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Smith is a member of the Hawks women’s cross country and track and field teams.
Austin Matlack-Grey of Norwich received the Elizabeth S. Hoopes Memorial Award. Established by Dr. and Mrs. Alban Hoopes in honor of his mother, Elizabeth, the award is presented to a history major who has an excellent academic record and is planning a career in teaching. Matlack-Grey was also recognized as an Andrew B. Saxton Undergraduate Fellow in education.
Cody Buchman of Bainbridge was awarded the Deborah M. Allen Brennan Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was established by Professor Emeritus Daniel Allen and Constance Hartley Allen, Class of 1972, in memory of their daughter. It is given to an outstanding biology student who is interested in research and who is a junior at the time of Honors Convocation.
Jake Buchman of Bainbridge was awarded the Arkell Foundation Scholarship in music. The scholarship is awarded to a student who has demonstrated outstanding musicianship and achievement in the field.
Naomi Cook of Oneonta was awarded the Gladys Brooks Nursing Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to students enrolled in the Three-Year Bachelor’s Degree Program or the 18-month Accelerated Program. Students are selected based on educational achievement, leadership, and academic ability.
Riley Gancio of Walton was awarded the Andrew B. Saxton Undergraduate Fellowship in psychology.
Megan Harris of Oneonta was awarded the Andrew B. Saxton Undergraduate Fellowship in nursing.
Brianna Kempf of Oxford was awarded the Gladys Brooks Nursing Scholarship.
Kaylee Miller of Bainbridge was awarded the Alice Dornet Award in psychology. The award was established to recognize outstanding academic achievement by students in psychology.
Autumn Pope of Mount Vision was awarded the Beta Beta Beta Award. The award is given for academic achievement and stimulation of interest in the biological sciences.
Luisa Siniscalchi of Sidney Center was awarded the Andrew B. Saxton Undergraduate Fellowship in sociology.
Sasha Taranto of Mount Upton was awarded the Sigma Alpha Iota College Honor (Collegiate) Award. The award is given by the national honorary fraternity for women in music in recognition of musicianship, scholarship, and contribution to the Music Department.
Sara VanValkenburg of Oneonta was named a Faculty Scholar in creative writing.
Victoria Spina of Worcester was named a Faculty Scholar in business administration. Spina was also presented with the Rob Jordan Memorial Scholarship. Established by fraternity members in memory of their brother, the scholarship is awarded to a rising junior demonstrating promise of success in the field of photography and a passion for the medium.
- Fellows are selected by the faculty to recognize outstanding achievement. They serve as student assistants in their major department and receive tuition credit.
- Faculty Scholars have excellent academic records and have demonstrated an outstanding mastery of their discipline. Rising seniors are nominated by the faculty in their major departments on the basis of academic achievement, leadership and character.
