UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA BEAUFORT
Courtney Sherry of Laurens was named to the fall semester chancellor’s list at the University of South Carolina Beaufort in Bluffton, South Carolina.
A term grade-point average of 3.5 or higher earned for a minimum of 12 credited semester hours is required to be eligible for the chancellor’s list.
SUNY DELHI
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. Samantha Acuna of Hobart, Matthew Aikens of Bovina Center, Jennifer Andrews of Andes, Bret Armstrong of Walton, Gert Arnold of East Meredith, Zachary Asvazadourian of Franklin, Ava Baker of Cooperstown, Faith Barich of Downsville, Lindsay Becker of Summit, Justin Beers of Walton, Kali Benedict of Unadilla, Lilliana Bevilacqua of Franklin, Richard Bialkowski of Cobleskill, Luke Bishop of Delhi, Carmen Booan of Cooperstown, Travis Bookhout of Laurens, Shayne Bornt of Delhi, Nikayla Bourne of Richfield Springs, Rachel Brandow of Gilboa, Christine Briggs of East Meredith, Jonathan Brinkerhoff of Hobart, Mary Burkitt of Oneonta, Kali Casanova of West Winfield, Rachel Cobane of Franklin, Jessica Cook of Walton, Emily Cooley of Wells Bridge, Colette Corkery of Oneonta, Joshua Cormier of Burlington Flats, Erica Cornmire of West Winfield, Aidan Cutting of Unadilla, Dawson Darling of DeLancey, Rachel DeWitt of Richmondville, Jessica Decker of Delhi, Leslian Delgado of Hobart, Mersadie Dibbell of Norwich, Connor Fancher of Howes Cave, Jennifer Fay of Walton, Antonio Felice of Delhi, Lauryn Fiaschi of Otego, Sara Fischetti of Delhi, Kelly French of Sherburne, Brenna Gioffe of Delhi, Gabriel Goulet of Bloomville, Tracy Graney of Unadilla, Roxanne Gray of Norwich, Kyle Grover of Afton, Janelle Harter of Fly Creek, Brianna Hawes of Richfield Springs, Ronicka Hougen of Margaretville, Melinda Howard of Walton, Allison Hungerford of Mount Vision, John Janakis of Richmondville, Meredith Johnson of Oneonta, Erin Jones of Walton, Joshua Jones of Franklin, Stephanie Jones of Charlotteville, Quinn Kelley of Delhi, Cameron Kellogg of Burlington Flats, Christopher Kenny of Unadilla, Ryan Klein of Franklin, Maranda Klinger of Walton, Kayla Komosinski of Delhi, Sarah Krzyston of Delhi, Brooke LaTourette of Downsville, Anna Lam of Fleischmanns, Melissa Lanner of Margaretville, Rebecca Largeteau of Cobleskill, Amy Lee of Oneonta, Jesse Lee of Unadilla, Brooke Leech of Milford, Jessica Leveille of Schenevus, Christine Ligenza of Mount Vision, Heather Lisenby of Franklin, Justine Lubbers of East Meredith, Jenna Lutz of East Meredith, Kyle Martin of West Oneonta, David Marvel of Oneonta, Hunter McCall of Walton, Shaelie McClenon of Sidney Center, Kathryn McKenna of Oneonta, Falcon Melvin of Andes, Shane Merwin of Walton, Bertha Miller of Schenevus, Nathan Mizrahi of Sherburne, Brenden Moran of Davenport,Taylor Mostert of Delhi, Charles Naden of Walton, Alain Niles of Delhi, Fletcher Nisbet of Oxford, Corra Nocella of Hamden, Michael O’Donnell of Oneonta, Kimberly Obeada of Sidney, Georgia Odell of Downsville, Stephanie Olan of Delhi, Lauren Oleary of Meredith, Logan Osterhoudt of Oneonta, Neil Palmatier of Hartwick, Richard Pennington of Walton, David Pickhardt of Franklin, Kylie Piorkowski of Walton, Erin Pittsley of New Berlin, Brandon Porter of South Kortright, Dean Reed of Unadilla, Tanner Reither of Arkville, Chelsea Roach of Oxford, Jacob Robinson of Oneonta, Nicholas Robinson of West Winfield, Suzan Robson of Bovina Center, Jessica Roe of Oneonta, Luca Rowe of Margaretville, Antonio Russo of Oneonta, Emma Ryther of Mount Vision, Alexandria Salisbury of Otego, Curtis Self of Morris, Dalton Sheehan of Oneonta, Sierra Sillaro of Cherry Valley, Noah Smith of Jefferson, Zach Smith of Fleischmanns, Mark Smith Jr. of Schenevus, Lacey Speidell of Walton, Kristen Sperry of Oneonta, George Spielman of Halcottsville, Sean Taylor of Oneonta, Ariel Terry of South Kortright, Michelle Terry of Oneonta, Samantha Terry of Hamden, Jesse Thomson of Walton, Amy Townsend of Cooperstown, Micaela Trong of Burlington Flats, Melissa Tubolino of Norwich, Connor Tucker of DeLancey, Nicholas Underwood of Walton, Owen Vidunas of Treadwell, Vladimir Volodin of Sidney Center, Hailee Ward of Hartwick, Shane Warren of East Meredith, Molly Watson of Cooperstown, Tristian Wellman of Schenevus, Nicholas Wilsey of Middleburgh, Joseph Yambor of Franklin, Joseph Zaengle of Cooperstown and Saira de Freitas of Oneonta.
