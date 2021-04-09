SUNY CORTLAND
Kaylie Yerdon of Cherry Valley was named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Cortland where she is a senior majoring in speech and language pathology.
She is a graduate of Cherry-Valley Springfield Central School.
YARMOUTH, Maine - Elizabeth Ann "Bette" (Davis) Perazone passed peacefully at 90 on March 29, 2021, at Bay Square at Yarmouth, Maine. Bette joins her husband, Ed, who passed in 2017. God bless Bette.
