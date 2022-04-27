ELMIRA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the winter term dean’s list for academic achievement at Elmira College. Maya Powers of Worcester, Makenna Clark of Bainbridge, Christopher Zelezniak of Stamford, Willow Tompkins of Worcester, Laura Walker of Roxbury, Hannah Baxter of DeLancey, Alexander Taylor of Delhi and Kaylee Griffin of Norwich.
COLGATE UNIVERSITY
The following area students earned the dean’s award with distinction for the fall semester from Colgate University in Hamilton. Natalia Legname and of Teagan Mackey, both of Oneonta; Emma Birsen of Middleburgh; and John Hultenius of Delhi.
Eligibility requires a student have grade-point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.