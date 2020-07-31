SUNY DELHI
SUNY Delhi announced its dean’s list for the spring semester, a recognition of academic achievement for students who enrolled in six or more credits and earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
Local students who earned a spot on the list include:
Samantha L. Acuna of Hobart, Juliana Archibald of Franklin, Bret A. Armstrong of Walton, Ava M. Baker of Cooperstown, Emily F. Baker of Fleischmanns, Lindsay M. Becker of Summit, Lilliana Bevilacqua of Franklin, Luke S. Bishop of Delhi, Carmen Booan of Cooperstown, Travis J. Bookhout of Laurens, Nikayla D. Bourne of Richfield Springs, Rachel A. Brandow of Gilboa, Meghan Brigham of Morris, Spencer Brink of Oneonta, Bethany L. Brinkerhoff of Hobart, Jonathan M. Brinkerhoff, of Hobart, Mary Burkitt of Oneonta, Christian A. Cole of Walton, Jessica F. Cook of Walton, Emily M. Cooley of Wells Bridge, Colette E. Corkery of Oneonta, Joshua T. Cormier of Burlington Flats, Carissa Crandall of Walton, Aidan P. Cutting of Unadilla, Dawson A. Darling of DeLancey, Nicole R. Dauchy of Leonardsville, Saira D. de Freitas of Oneonta, Rachel DeWitt of Richmondville, Alexa DuBois of Hobart, Gabrielle Eklund of Mount Vision, Teresa Ewing of Delhi;
Connor Fancher of Howes Cave, Haley E. Farrell of Walton, Jennifer Fay of Walton, Antonio J. Felice of Delhi, Lauryn N. Fiaschi of Otego, Sara E. Fischetti of Delhi, Adaline K. Fisher-Engle of Fultonham, Rachel N. Flood of Richmondville, Kelly A. French of Sherburne, Brenna R. Gioffe of Delhi, Gabriel J. Goulet of Bloomville, Tracy L. Graney of Unadilla, Andrew J. Grant of Oneonta, Jarrett C. Harper of Franklin, Janelle Harter of Fly Creek, Brianna L. Hawes of Richfield Springs, Charles T. Hobbib of Oneonta, Brendan M. Horth of Oneonta, Ronicka N. Hougen of Margaretville, Allison A. Hungerford of Mount Vision, Olivia T. Hyzer of Franklin, Elizabeth Johnson of Arkville, Meredith A. Johnson of Oneonta, Joshua K. Jones of Franklin, Stephanie L. Jones of Charlotteville;
Cameron Kellogg of Burlington Flats, Christopher M. Kenny of Unadilla, Sara Kieru of Oneonta, Ryan M. Klein of Franklin, Maranda M. Klinger of Walton, Kayla A. Komosinski of Delhi, Sarah N. Krzyston of Delhi, Avalon Kubis of Cooperstown, Brooke K. LaTourette of Downsville, Miranda Lacey of Downsville, Anna Lam of Fleischmanns, Melissa D. Lanner of Margaretville, Rebecca M. Largeteau of Cobleskill, Amy Lee of Oneonta, Jesse Lee of Unadilla, Brooke C. Leech of Milford, Jessica A. Leveille of Schenevus, Justine L. Lubbers of East Meredith, Jenna A. Lutz of East Meredith, Kyle K. Martin of West Oneonta, Hunter M. McCall of Walton, Shaelie McClenon of Walton, Kathryn A. McKenna of Oneonta, Kelly J. McLaughlin of Walton, Falcon T. Melvin of Andes, Bertha Miller of Schenevus, Nathan Mizrahi of Sherburne, Nelson Mondaca of Cooperstown, Bennett Moore of Otego, Taylor M. Mostert of Delhi;
Corra A. Nocella of Hamden, Joseph J. Nowhitney of Franklin, Kimberly S. Obeada of Sidney, Georgia A. Odell of Downsville, Stephanie Olan of Delhi, Lauren G. Oleary of Meredith, Daniel Olson of Harpersfield, Logan Osterhoudt of Oneonta, Jordynn A. Palmatier of Walton, Cory Palmer of Norwich, Madison N. Parish of Unadilla, Richard H. Pennington of Walton, David A. Pickhardt of Franklin, Alisia J. Pierce of Cooperstown, Kylie M. Piorkowski of Walton, Erin Pittsley of New Berlin, Brandon Porter of South Kortright, Henry W. Post of Bovina Center, Jacob W. Prim of Hamden;
Liza M. Rathbun of Cooperstown, Tanner J. Reither of Arkville, Chelsea N. Roach of Oxford, Jacob Robinson of Oneonta, Nicholas Robinson of West Winfield, Jessica B. Roe of Oneonta, Antonio J. Russo of Oneonta, Nicole C. Salce-De La Cruz of Delhi, Dalton S. Sheehan of Oneonta, Amber R. Shortsleeve of Stamford, Zachary Skou of Margaretville, Kelsey M. Smith of Walton, Noah W. Smith of Jefferson, Zach Smith of Fleischmanns, Mark Smith Jr. of Schenevus, Lacey C. Speidell of Walton, George L. Spielman of Halcottsville, Tyeshia M. Stevens of West Oneonta, Sean J. Taylor of Oneonta, Michelle F. Terry of Oneonta, Samantha L. Terry of Hamden, Melissa L. Tubolino of Norwich, Connor Tucker of DeLancey;
Nicholas T. Underwood of Walton, Owen L. Vidunas of Treadwell, Adia M. Vohs of Delhi, Mercedes K. Wakin of Delhi, Tyler J. Ward of Sidney, Jessica S. Watson of Hobart, Molly K. Watson of Cooperstown, Tristian Wellman of Schenevus, Abigail P. West of Cherry Valley, Nicholas J. Wilsey of Middleburgh, Joseph J. Yambor of Franklin, Joseph K. Zaengle of Cooperstown.
