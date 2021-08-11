BATES COLLEGE
Peter Weil of Cooperstown was named to the dean’s list for the winter semester ending in May at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. The distinction is earned by students whose grade-point average is 3.88 or higher.
Weil, son of Henry F. Weil and Rebecca R. Weil, is a 2020 graduate of Cooperstown Central School.
SUNY PURCHASE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Purchase. Lane Powley of Stamford, Lydia Williams of Cooperstown, Christian Alexander of Cooperstown, Niamh Schmid of Howes Cave, Montana Damone of Andes, Chloe LaTourette of Oneonta and Benjamin Dengler of South Kortright.
