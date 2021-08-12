UNION COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the 2021 dean’s list at Union College in Schenectady. Sophia Douglas of Worcester, Nathaniel Kuhlmann of Oneonta, Margaret Schuermann of Cooperstown and Morgan Truesdell of Warnerville.
A 3.5 grade-point average is required to receive dean’s list honors.
SUNY PURCHASE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Purchase. Lane Powley of Stamford, Lydia Williams of Cooperstown, Christian Alexander of Cooperstown, Niamh Schmid of Howes Cave, Montana Damone of Andes, Chloe LaTourette of Oneonta and Benjamin Dengler of South Kortright.
