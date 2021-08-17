LEMOYNE COLLEGE
Raegan Bracchy of DeLancey, Maria Farrell of Oneonta, and Maryssa Hatch of West Winfield were named to the spring semester dean’s list at LeMoyne College in Syracuse.
Rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 17, 2021 @ 7:52 am
GILBERTSVILLE - Debra Lynne (Burlew) Dubben, 65, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at her home in Gilbertsville. At Debra's request there will be no formal calling hours or services. Debra was born on April 5, 1956, daughter of Harold and Florence (Harvey) Burlew. She grew up in Sheldrak…
ONEONTA - Harriet Cimko, 94, passed away Aug. 13, 2021, at A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta. She was born April 15, 1927, in Unadilla, the daughter of Stewart and Mildred (Hall) Vroman. Harriet married Michael Cimko on July 21, 1946, at St. James' Episcopal Church, Oneonta. He predeceased he…
DELHI - Charlene A. Palmatier, 71, passed away on July 14, 2021, at Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. Born on Jan. 26, 1950, in Malone, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Frances (Rossley) Stone. She was a 1968 graduate of Delaware Academy and went on to graduate in 1971 from Colu…
