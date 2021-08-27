SIMMONS UNIVERSITY
Lea Haehnel of Otego was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.
CLARK UNIVERSITY
Emrys C. Odell of Cooperstown was named to second honors on the dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts. The selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester. Students must have a grade-point average of 3.8 or above for first honors or between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.
LEMOYNE COLLEGE
Raegan Bracchy of DeLancey, Maria Farrell of Oneonta, and Maryssa Hatch of West Winfield were named to the spring semester dean’s list at LeMoyne College in Syracuse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.