SUNY DELHI
Sierra Keesler of Hancock, Nicholas Preston of Treadwell and Jessica Weston of West Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi.
COLORADO COLLEGE
Margie Knight of Cooperstown was named to the 2019-20 dean’s list at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
MASSACHUSETTS COLLEGE OF LIBERAL ARTS
Mackenzie Liddle of South Kortright was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, Massachusetts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.