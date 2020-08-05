SUNY DELHI

Sierra Keesler of Hancock, Nicholas Preston of Treadwell and Jessica Weston of West Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. 

COLORADO COLLEGE

Margie Knight of Cooperstown was named to the 2019-20 dean’s list at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. 

MASSACHUSETTS COLLEGE OF LIBERAL ARTS

Mackenzie Liddle of South Kortright was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, Massachusetts.

