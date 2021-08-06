NORTHERN VERMONT UNIVERSITY
Nicholas Sharratt of Milford, was named to the president’s list and Emily Crippen of Cooperstown, Garrison French of New Berlin and Aiven Malonoski of Oneonta were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Northern Vermont University in Lyndon, Vermont.
SUNY DELHI
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. Hayley Angus of Delhi, Dylan Cumpston of Delhi, Adia Vohs of Delhi, Jacob Weiner of Oneonta, Lucas Davison of Delhi, Justin Beers of Walton, Conor Aikens of Delhi, Elizabeth Johnson of Arkville, Travis Bookhout of Laurens, Lucas Breakey of Oneonta, Jordan Wamsley of Davenport Center, Thomas Coluccio of Central Bridge, Carly Hill of Otego, Sara Kieru of Oneonta, Skylar Barto of Fleischmanns, John Janakis of Richmondville, Marissa Kupris of West Edmeston, Rachel Tompkins of Treadwell, Kyle Wright of Walton, Sean Murray of Milford, Zachary Skou of Margaretville, Jessica Cook of Walton, Colette Corkery of Oneonta, Shaelie McClenon of Sidney Center, Makayla Palmatier of Stamford, Nelson Mondaca of Cooperstown, Caleb Collins of Delhi, Aidan Cutting of Unadilla, Ryan Klein of Franklin, Kyle Martin of West Oneonta, Richard Pennington of Walton, Gavin Fetterman of Otego, Noah Smith of Jefferson, Luciana Mondolfi of Walton, George Spielman of Halcottsville, Morgan McKee of Delhi, Sean Carron of Delhi, Mark Smith Jr. of Schenevus, Elizabeth Brzezinski of Oneonta, Kayla Komosinski of Delhi, Meghan Brigham of Morris, Juliana Archibald of Franklin, Dakota Caronia of Margaretville, Tanner Ashton of Sherburne, Tara Austin of Oneonta, Isabella DuBois of Hobart, Jamie Howe of Delhi, Madilyne Kupris of West Edmeston, Kaylee Willmart of Oneonta, Daisy Accordino of Grand Gorge, Laela Groat of Norwich, Morgan Condon of Walton, Tammy Budine of Delhi, Kyle Budine of Delhi, Carmen Booan of Cooperstown, Timothy Maguire Jr. of Walton, Curtis Self of Morris, Nicholas Underwood of Walton, Saira Vidunas of Treadwell, Ava Baker of Cooperstown, Kali Benedict of Unadilla, Rachel Brandow of Gilboa, Bethany Brinkerhoff of Hobart, Audrianna Butler of Oneonta, Kristin Cronk of Franklin, Nicole Dauchy of Leonardsville, Savannah Dufur of Charlotteville, Haley Farrell of Walton, Jennifer Fay of Walton, Lauryn Fiaschi of Otego, Rija Kirsten Francisco of Delhi, Ira Fyfe III of Jefferson, Courtney Gilbert of Unadilla, Marjorie Goedel of Delhi, Tracy Graney of Unadilla, Marisa Kanai of Oneonta, Cameron Kellogg of Burlington Flats, Miranda Lacey of Downsville, Rebecca Largeteau of Cobleskill, Amy Lee of Oneonta, Brooke Leech of Milford, Jessica Leveille of Schenevus, Taylor Lopez of Oneonta, Nicholas Losito of Gilboa, Hunter McCall of Walton, Arriana McClenon of Trout Creek, Alyssa Nowhitney of Franklin, Kimberly Obeada of Sidney, Julia Obeada of Sidney, Georgia Odell of Downsville, Stephanie Olan of Delhi, Rachel Ouimet-Edson of Oneonta, Liza Rathbun of Cooperstown, Jessica Reynolds of Bainbridge, Laura Seltz of Margaretville, Samantha Terry of Hamden, Ingrid Trappenburg of Cobleskill, Molly Watson of Cooperstown, Jessica Watson of Hobart, Abigail West of Cherry Valley, Ruth Zinkievich of East Meredith, Carissa Crandall of Walton, Luke Moore of Margaretville, Kyle Murray of Walton, Daniel Olson of Harpersfield, Bret Armstrong of Walton, Jacob Robinson of Oneonta, Caleb Stanton of Walton, Zoe Meyer of Bainbridge, Katrina Alexander of Stamford, Samantha Ceresna of Bainbridge, Rachel DeWitt of Richmondville, Janelle Harter of Fly Creek, Maranda Klinger of Walton, Avalon Kubis of Cooperstown, Brooke Marsh of Middleburgh, Logan Osterhoudt of Oneonta, Alyssa Carey of Oneonta, Kenndra Ceresna of Bainbridge, Stephanie Jones of Charlotteville, Noah Aubin of Walton, Hunter Bevins of Bloomville, Jeffrey Bowie of Hamden, Spencer Brink of Oneonta, Connor Fancher of Howes Cave, Brian Ging of Delhi, Nathan Mizrahi of Sherburne and Nicholas Wilsey of Middleburgh.
SUNY ONEONTA
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Madelynn Ackley of Sidney Center, Allison Anderson of Cobleskill, Madison Bancroft of Schuyler Lake, Sophia Biagini of Bloomville, Alyson Bookhout of Laurens, Riley Bowen of Hartwick, Rabiatu Braimah of Cooperstown, Riley Brown of Fly Creek, Robert Brown of Norwich, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Charlene Burlew of Norwich, Gabrielle Bush of Hartwick, Brian Butler of Oneonta, Olivia Card of Oneonta, Mary Catella of Oneonta, Lucas Chiappisi of Oneonta, Ethan Chichester of Richmondville, Raynella Clarke of Richfield Springs, Jordan Condon of Walton, Nicole Connolly of Richfield Springs, Madison Crandall of Warnerville, Alexandra Donaldson of Cooperstown, Michaela Eastman of Oneonta, Kaitlyn Ehlers of Cherry Valley, Sydney Eisel of Grand Gorge, Paige Fairchilds of Franklin, Danielle Fichtner of Prattsville, Chelsea Finch of Walton, Madalyn Fiorillo of Cobleskill, McKenzie Fogel of Cobleskill, Sherry Georgeson of Oneonta, Bethany Gorence of Oneonta, Kidane Haile of Oneonta, Janice Hambor of Delhi, Logan Haney of Hartwick, Abigail Hubbard of Oneonta, Alexandra Johnson of New Berlin, Macy Jordan of Oneonta, Kimberly Kamina of Oneonta, Thaddeus Karaman of Sherburne, Branden Law of Oxford, Olivia Litzinger of Oneonta, Ajare Malcolm of Oneonta, Mackenzie Marks of Norwich, Samantha Martin of Howes Cave, Rita Maxwell of Sidney, Alicia McArdle of Cooperstown, Molly McLaughlin of Franklin, Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin, Madison Messina of Oneonta, Montanna Miller of Davenport, Xaviar Morrison of Milford, Karah Morton of Cherry Valley, Krystal Nizeul of Middleburgh, Megan Palmatier of Bainbridge, Ashley Parsons of Guilford, Jessica Payne of Burlington Flats, Kyleigh Pedersen of Bainbridge, Bethany Peters of Oneonta, John Peterson of East Meredith, Michelle Platt of Otego, Willis Raym of Oneonta, Evelynn Ritter of Oneonta, Cailynn Rogers of Mount Vision, Daniel Rudloff-Rico of Cooperstown, Samantha Ruisi of Oneonta, Hilde Savino of Sidney, Nathaniel Schwed of Oneonta, Jillian Segina of Mount Vision, Luke Sementsov of Richfield Springs, Molly Sherman of Sidney Center, Alyssa Smith of Stamford, Gabriel Smith of Franklin, Kaitlyn Smith of Delhi, Olivia Smith of Oneonta, Rylie Smith of Middleburgh, Samantha Spina of Davenport, Erika Spranger of Schenevus, Leslie Tallmadge of Afton, Kimberly Tefft of Maryland, Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh, Breanna Thall of Norwich, Erica Thomas of West Oneonta, Elizabeth Thompson of Morris, Reece Thorsland of Oneonta, Michael Turner of New Berlin, Jason Van Brunt of Oneonta, Elizabeth Vlahakis of Gilboa, Taylor Wall of Cobleskill, Autumn Welsh-Travis of Milford, Allison Yacano of Norwich, Dalton Yerton of Sherburne, Kailee Young of Downsville, Nanlyett Yulfo Matos of Oneonta and Dorothy Zeisler of Schenevus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.