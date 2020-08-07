PURCHASE COLLEGE
The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Purchase College. Christian Alexander of Cooperstown, Milleta Andela of Richfield Springs, Jade Anderson of Oneonta, Montana Damone of Andes, Fia Garry of Morris, Chloe LaTourette of Oneonta, Lane Powley of Stamford, Winifred Richards Consigny of Bovina Center and Lydia Williams of Cooperstown.
LEMOYNE COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at LeMoyne College in Syracuse. Ethan Sellevold of Davenport, Elizabeth Millea of Hartwick, Bridget Walker of Laurens, Kyle Rideout of Bainbridge, Sylvi Diamond of Jefferson, Alexander MacIntyre of Norwich, Sydney Murray of Burlington Flats, Ethan Lowe of Otego and Kristen Chambers of Bainbridge.
MASSACHUSETTS COLLEGE OF LIBERAL ARTS
Mackenzie Liddle of South Kortright was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, Massachusetts.
COLORADO COLLEGE
Margie Knight of Cooperstown was named to the 2019-20 dean’s list at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
SUNY DELHI
Sierra Keesler of Hancock, Nicholas Preston of Treadwell and Jessica Weston of West Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi.
