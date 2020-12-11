SAINT MARY’S COLLEGE
Laura Tenney of Sherburne was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
The following area students were either named presidential scholars or dean’s list students for the fall semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam.
Presidential scholars include Joseph Dibble of West Winfield, Toby Harmon of Hartwick, Cameron Mallery-Winegard of Cobleskill, Nicholas McWeeney of Franklin, Taylor Murch of Laurens, Michael O’Connor of Morris, Holly Rossmann of Middleburgh, Carolyne Shultes of Middleburgh and Sean Willis of Bainbridge.
Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
Dean’s list students include Brett Carey of Central Bridge, Ethan Charron of Mount Upton, Maya Cliffe of Bainbridge, Gavin Flavell of Otego, Mikaila Flavell of Otego, Delaney Holohan of Cooperstown, Brent Ogborn of Hobart, Anthony Perazone of Roxbury, Scott Scibek of Cobleskill, Sidney Spiers of Middleburgh and Eric Strasser of Cobleskill.
Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester. Emma Baker of Sherburne, Deirdre Brett of Morris, Taylor Coughlin of Sherburne, Annika DeVries of Burlington Flats, Katelyn Dowdall of Norwich, Kara Evans of Norwich, Brooke Hailston of Sherburne, Mara Hartwell of Bainbridge, Jessica Klem of Richfield Springs, Emily Layman of Norwich, Mathew Ryan of Sherburne, Destinie Smith of Norwich, Morgan Stoecklin of Hartwick and Madison Yung of Middleburgh.
