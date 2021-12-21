ELMIRA COLLEGE
Makenna Clark of Bainbridge, Maya Powers of Worcester, Alexander Taylor of Delhi, Willow Tompkins of Worcester, Laura Walker of Roxbury and Christopher Zelezniak of Stamford were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Elmira College.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.
