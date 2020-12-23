MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY
Graham Wooden of Oneonta was named to the fall semester president’s list at Mansfield University in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Hannah Baxter of DeLancey, Kaylee Griffin of Norwich, Evan Mendoza of New Berlin, Laura Walker of Roxbury and Mason Weir of Oneonta were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Elmira College.
UNIVERITY OF VERMONT
Bernardina Cordes of Sidney and Samantha Stanley of Oneonta were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.
