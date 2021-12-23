COLGATE UNIVERSITY
Teagan Mackey of West Oneonta, Victoria Prouty of Bainbridge and Elizabeth Rasmussen of Delhi, received the spring dean’s award with distinction and John Hultenius of Delhi earned the spring dean’s award at Colgate University in Hamilton.
Students with a term grade-point average of 3.6 or higher after completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring semester earn the dean’s award with distinction.
The dean’s award recognizes students who receive a term grade-point average of 3.3 or higher after completing at least three courses.
MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY
Carrie Ackerman of Warnerville and Graham Wooden of Oneonta were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Mansfield University in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.
