UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Stella Mueller of Delhi was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Carson Maynard of Norwich was named to the president’s list and Ashley Harrington of New Berlin was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
SUNY FREDONIA
The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. Donavan Gale of Smryna, Todd Sweet of Smyrna, Jessie Meehan of Oxford, Macauley Brown of Norwich, Kaitlin Law of Sherburne, James Maley of Downsville and Amanda Clark of Cooperstown.
