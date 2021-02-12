ALBANY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCES

Carly Diamond of Jefferson and Bryn Quackenbush of Oneonta were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Molly Youngs of Sidney was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts.

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

Meghan Gallagher of Schenevus and Juliet Ratliff of Cooperstown were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston.

 

