ALBANY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Carly Diamond of Jefferson and Bryn Quackenbush of Oneonta were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Molly Youngs of Sidney was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts.
NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Meghan Gallagher of Schenevus and Juliet Ratliff of Cooperstown were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston.
