CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE
Sawyer Pezzolesi of Cobleskill was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont.
HOLLINS UNIVERSITY
Mary Zaengle of Cooperstown was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia.
CANISIUS COLLEGE
Justin Brown of Edmeston, Gwenyth Tompkins of Stamford and Katie Gawronski of Norwich were named to the fall semester dean’s or merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo.
UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH AT BRADFORD
Brooke Rosener, a junior history-political science student from Oneonta, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
HUSSON UNIVERSITY
Michael Dianich of Bloomville was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine.
TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Stephen Albright of Mount Vision, Audrey Dutcher of Cooperstown, William Friedman of Cooperstown, Finn Hall of Oneonta and Lucy Howell of Springfield Center were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Tuft’s University in Medford, Massachusetts.
SUNY CORTLAND
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Cortland. Adam Aldrich of Sherburne, Zachary Alford of Bainbridge, Khi Atchinson of Oneonta, Molly Babcock of Sidney, Rhiannon Beers of Mount Vision, Carson Benjamin of Afton, Kalie Binelli of Norwich, Lucas Branigan of Delhi, Liam Brush of Norwich, Logan Bufalini of Norwich, Jillian Cannistra of Bainbridge, Jordan Carpenter of Gilboa, Zoe Climenhaga of Cherry Valley, Carissa Crandall of Walton, Drewcylla Dumond of Guilford, William Farrell of Walton, Brennan Finnegan of Oxford, Hector Gonzalez of Oneonta, Olivia Hamm of Middleburgh, Jonathan Heggie of Oxford, Kathryn Hofmann of Oxford, Baylee Jones of Sidney, Adam Lamont of New Berlin, Jordyn Lang of Sidney, Kylie Marvin of Norwich, Celestine Mingle of Walton, Bailey Mizrahi of Sherburne, Connor Nial of Norwich, Joshua Nogaret of New Berlin, Eric Nowak of Bainbridge, Benjamin Osborne of Sherburne, Thomas Palmatier of Bainbridge, Anna Reinshagen of South Kortright, Owen Rodriguez of Sherburne, Savannah Rusweiler of Sherburne, Elizabeth Serafin of Oneonta, Cierra Sherman of Oxford, Margaret Towsley of Downsville, Preston Van Wie of Treadwell, Callie Winn of Bainbridge and Austin Yerdon of Cherry Valley.
UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD
Kayla Ballard of Roxbury was named to the president’s list and Rachel Blocker of Delhi was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY
Kurt F. Acker of Deposit was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
