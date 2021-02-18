ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. Thomas Bertola of Cobleskill, Caitlyn Peck of Cobleskill, Kyle Cole of Sherburne, Vinny Albertina of Sherburne, Evan Handy of Richmondville, Kelsey McCallum of Norwich, Hannah Hodge of Oxford, Anthony Adamo of Delhi, Alaina Tweedie of Walton, Dalon Lalor of Cobleskill, Tiffany Willsey of Richmondville, Liam Dobbins of Sidney, Adam Kruh of Maryland, Abbi Miller of Bainbridge, Virginia Aswad of Cooperstown, Jaser Iniguez of Mount Vision, Anna Starks of Central Bridge, Erica Gage of Norwich, Carter Beers of Arkville, Alli Miller of Bainbridge and Meredith Mable of Delhi.
SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Jackson Martz of Cooperstown was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Seton Hall University.
