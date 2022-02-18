UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD
Kayla Ballard of Roxbury was named to the president’s list and Rachel Blocker of Delhi was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY
Kurt F. Acker of Deposit was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
WESTERN NEW ENGLAND UNIVERSITY
Mary Getman of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts, where she is studying criminal justice.
SUNY CORTLAND
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Cortland. Adam Aldrich of Sherburne, Zachary Alford of Bainbridge, Khi Atchinson of Oneonta, Molly Babcock of Sidney, Rhiannon Beers of Mount Vision, Carson Benjamin of Afton, Kalie Binelli of Norwich, Lucas Branigan of Delhi, Liam Brush of Norwich, Logan Bufalini of Norwich, Jillian Cannistra of Bainbridge, Jordan Carpenter of Gilboa, Zoe Climenhaga of Cherry Valley, Carissa Crandall of Walton, Drewcylla Dumond of Guilford, William Farrell of Walton, Brennan Finnegan of Oxford, Hector Gonzalez of Oneonta, Olivia Hamm of Middleburgh, Jonathan Heggie of Oxford, Kathryn Hofmann of Oxford, Baylee Jones of Sidney, Adam Lamont of New Berlin, Jordyn Lang of Sidney, Kylie Marvin of Norwich, Celestine Mingle of Walton, Bailey Mizrahi of Sherburne, Connor Nial of Norwich, Joshua Nogaret of New Berlin, Eric Nowak of Bainbridge, Benjamin Osborne of Sherburne, Thomas Palmatier of Bainbridge, Anna Reinshagen of South Kortright, Owen Rodriguez of Sherburne, Savannah Rusweiler of Sherburne, Elizabeth Serafin of Oneonta, Cierra Sherman of Oxford, Margaret Towsley of Downsville, Preston Van Wie of Treadwell, Callie Winn of Bainbridge and Austin Yerdon of Cherry Valley.
