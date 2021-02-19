SUNY CORTLAND
Nathan Vibbard of Sidney was named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Cortland.
PURCHASE COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Purchase College. Christian Alexander of Cooperstown, Jade Anderson of Oneonta, Montana Damone of Andes, Sage Finkle of South Kortright, Lane Powley of Stamford, Winifred Richards Consigny of Bovina Center, Niamh Schmid of Howes Cave and Lydia Williams of Cooperstown.
UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD
Kayla Ballard of Roxbury and Rachel Blocker of Delhi were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
