SUNY OSWEGO
Michael Griswold of Delhi and Kora Young of Sidney Center were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Oswego.
Area students named to the dean’s list include Mark Nohomovich of Deposit, William Towsley of Downsville and Lalaina Hula of Richfield Springs.
ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Katherine Ackley of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City.
WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
Niki Dibble of Bloomville earned an Award of Excellence for her coursework at Western Governors University Teachers College in Jersey City, New Jersey.
SUNY CORTLAND
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Cortland. Adam Aldrich of Sherburne, Zachary Alford of Bainbridge, Khi Atchinson of Oneonta, Molly Babcock of Sidney, Rhiannon Beers of Mount Vision, Carson Benjamin of Afton, Kalie Binelli of Norwich, Lucas Branigan of Delhi, Liam Brush of Norwich, Logan Bufalini of Norwich, Jillian Cannistra of Bainbridge, Jordan Carpenter of Gilboa, Zoe Climenhaga of Cherry Valley, Carissa Crandall of Walton, Drewcylla Dumond of Guilford, William Farrell of Walton, Brennan Finnegan of Oxford, Hector Gonzalez of Oneonta, Olivia Hamm of Middleburgh, Jonathan Heggie of Oxford, Kathryn Hofmann of Oxford, Baylee Jones of Sidney, Adam Lamont of New Berlin, Jordyn Lang of Sidney, Kylie Marvin of Norwich, Celestine Mingle of Walton, Bailey Mizrahi of Sherburne, Connor Nial of Norwich, Joshua Nogaret of New Berlin, Eric Nowak of Bainbridge, Benjamin Osborne of Sherburne, Thomas Palmatier of Bainbridge, Anna Reinshagen of South Kortright, Owen Rodriguez of Sherburne, Savannah Rusweiler of Sherburne, Elizabeth Serafin of Oneonta, Cierra Sherman of Oxford, Margaret Towsley of Downsville, Preston Van Wie of Treadwell, Callie Winn of Bainbridge and Austin Yerdon of Cherry Valley.
CLARK UNIVERSITY
Madison E. Van Althuis of Sherburne was named to the fall semester first honors dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Students must have a grade-point average of 3.8 or above for first honors or a one that between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.