MOHAWK VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the president’s and dean’s lists for the fall semester at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica.
President’s list
Kirsten Hess of Jordanville; Jaclyn Root and Michelle Wright, both of Norwich; Kimberly Grimm-Felski and Jason Nagele, both of Richfield Springs; Madison Landers of Schuyler Lake; Jennifer Yung of Springfield Center; and Alisha Dun, Lauren Mackenzie and Lori McGurk, all of West Winfield.
Dean’s list
James Harbison of Burlington Flats; Lee Leiser of Cooperstown; Nicholas Hovick of Hartwick; Crystal Curpier and Owen Mann, both of Oneonta; Cassondra Proctor of Richfield Springs, Scott Milford of Schenevus, Samantha Jaeger of West Edmeston; Colin Neer of West Oneonta; and Ethan Edwards, Kaleigh Osborn and Carrie Tanney-Oliver, all of West Winfield.
WESTERN NEW ENGLAND UNIVERSITY
Mary Getman of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts.
EMMANUEL COLLEGE
Kinsey Gillette of Unadilla was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston.
