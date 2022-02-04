SUNY ONEONTA provost’s list
The following area students were named to the provost’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Oneonta. Nicholas Baker of Cooperstown, Riley Brown of Fly Creek, Robert Brown of Norwich, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Mary Catella of Oneonta, Alexander Ceacareanu of Oneonta, Christine Cohn of Fly Creek, Madison Crandall of Warnerville, Ariel Cruz of Oneonta, Michaela Eppich of Jefferson, Ava Gockel of Prattsville, Abigail Hubbard of Oneonta, Mandy LeVeille of Franklin, Jacob Lyons of Morris, Jordan Macak of Franklin, Allison Miller of Oneonta, Megan Morris of Norwich, Krystal Nizeul of Middleburgh, Olivia O’Donnell of Oneonta, Kayleigh Osborn of West Winfield, Michelle Ritter of Walton, Joseph Rodenas of Oneonta, Risa Tanaka of Oneonta, Reece Thorsland of Oneonta, Elizabeth Vlahakis of Gilboa, Chelsea Waid of Davenport and Elana Willman of Oneonta.
BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY
Jaelyn Jaquay of Cherry Valley, a graduate of Cherry Valley Springfield Central School majoring in communication sciences and disorders, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Baldwin University in Berea, Ohio.
HILLSDALE COLLEGE
Jeremy Luce of Jefferson was named to the fall semester 4.0 dean’s list at Hillsdale College in Michigan.
MOHAWK VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica. Amanda L. Flint of New Berlin, Connor J. Scheffler of Richfield Springs, John C. Leonard of South New Berlin, Jennifer A. Yung of Springfield Center, Carrie A. Tanney-Oliver of West Winfield and Elizabeth S. Wronka of West Winfield.
Students named to the vice president’s list include Jessica A. Mattice of Mount Vision, Tyler S. Ingraham of Oxford, Samantha R. O’Connor of Richfield Springs, Alicia R. Pomeroy of Richfield Springs, Gabrielle E. Rhyde of Richfield Springs, Madison P. Landers of Schuyler Lake, Glen A. Guistwite of Sherburne, Samantha A. Jaeger of West Edmeston, Kaitlyn A. Fitch of West Winfield, Andrew M. Schulz of West Winfield and Robert J. Wadsworth of West Winfield.
ST. OLAF COLLEGE
Sydnie Streek of Cooperstown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE
Matthew T. Vroman, son of Jeffrey and Rebecca Vroman of Charlotteville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Rochester where he is freshman criminology/criminal justice major.
CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College. Eddie Bliss of Norwich, Olivia Boecke of Otego, Jeanine Gonzalez of Norwich, Logan Lund of Edmeston, Eliya Pickwick of Mount Vision, Makenzie Sayers of West Winfield, Bryan Sheldon of Sherburne, Natalie Stewart of Sherburne, Stepheny Vriesema of West Winfield and Morgan Watson of Middleburgh.
