GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Andrew Morell of Oneonta earned faculty honors for the fall semester at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester.
SUNY OSWEGO
Jayce Horender of Richfield Springs was named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Oswego.
QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. Adrionna Doyle of North Blenheim, Gabriella Basdekis of Oneonta, Chase Molinari of Roscoe, Cheyanne Ryder of Roscoe and Steven Smith of Sidney.
ITHACA COLLEGE
Emily Galasso of Warnerville, Emily Johnson of Richmondville, Marian Pollock of Oneonta and Emily Smith of Howes Cave were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Ithaca College.
ENDICOTT COLLEGE
Rebecca Turner of Sherburne was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.
BECKER COLLEGE
Katrina Rifenburgh of Worcester was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Becker College in Worcester, Massachusetts.
LANDER UNIVERSITY
Kelly Weeks of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina.
