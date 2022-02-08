ENDICOTT COLLEGE
Rebecca Turner of Sherburne was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. Turner is majoring in communication and is the daughter of Kathleen and Eric Turner.
SUNY BROCKPORT
Daniel Rolfe of Delhi was named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Brockport.
PAUL SMITH’S COLLEGE
Keeley Vanvalkenburgh of Gilboa, Ariah Mitchell of West Edmeston, Jenna Johns-Pasternak of Gilboa and Rebekah Stuart of Worcester, were named to the Adirondack scholar’s list for the fall semester at Paul Smith’s College.
Area students named to the fall semester dean’s list include Shane Mabie of Cherry Valley, Nicholas Polulech of Hartwick, Keeley Vanvalkenburgh of Gilboa, Ariah Mitchell of West Edmeston, Jenna Johns-Pasternak of Gilboa, Dominic Case of West Winfield, Hayleigh Gates of West Winfield, Kandra McGraw of Walton and Rebekah Stuart of Worcester.
ITHACA COLLEGE
Zoe-Marie Fuentes of DeLancey, Emily Johnson of Richmondville, Emily Smith of Howes Cave and Caitlyn Squires of Oxford were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Ithaca College.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE
Olivia Chamberlain of Warnerville and Lily French of New Berlin were named to the fall semester dean’s list with honors at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.
SUNY ONEONTA
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Mikayla Mitchell of Charlotteville, Keagan Adriance of Cobleskill, Allison Anderson of Cobleskill, Joseph LaRosa of Cobleskill, Johannah Mollitor of Cobleskill, Tessa Nicholas of Cobleskill, Taylor Wall of Cobleskill, Alexandrea Walters of Cobleskill, Thomas Pickett of Gilboa, Robert Dolen of Howes Cave, Samantha Martin of Howes Cave, Alyssa Smith of Jefferson, Dylan Bellinger of Middleburgh, Katelynne Schuttig of Middleburgh, Rylie Smith of Middleburgh, Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh, Samantha Flood of Richmondville, Sylvia Hernandez of Schenevus, Erika Spranger of Schenevus, Naomi Scott of Worcester, Victoria Marin of Fleischmanns, Zoe Mattice of Roxbury, Analyse Coutlee of Burlington Flats, Jessica Payne of Burlington Flats, Tanner Sorbera of Burlington Flats, Alexandra Donaldson of Cooperstown, Alicia McArdle of Cooperstown, Daniel Rudloff-Rico of Cooperstown, Amanda Davenport of Fly Creek, Riley Bowen of Hartwick, Logan Haney of Hartwick, Faith Logue of Hartwick, Bethany Robinson of Hartwick, Matilda Contreras of New Berlin, Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin, Keegan Holt of New Lisbon, Ronica Clarke of Richfield Springs, Nicole Connolly of Richfield Springs, Kalyna Rogers of Richfield Springs, Joseph Clark of West Winfield, Leslie Tallmadge of Afton, Samantha Mace of Davenport, Montanna Miller of Davenport, Samantha Spina of Davenport, Jessy Gardner of Davenport Center, Lizette Bishop of Delhi, Rebecca Kalfa of Afton, Kaylee Marschilok of Delhi, Gina Reinhardt of Delhi, Juliana Archibald of Franklin, Olivia Hyzer of Franklin, Joseph Serrao of Franklin, Gabriel Smith of Franklin, Kylie Hatalla of Laurens, Xaviar Morrison of Milford, Elizabeth Thompson of Morris, Zachary Grabo of Mount Upton, Jillian Segina of Mount Vision, Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich, Mackenzie Marks of Norwich, Breanna Thall of Norwich, Ryan Atwell of Oneonta, Jacob Aubrey of Oneonta, Steven Benjamin of Oneonta, Olivia Card of Oneonta, Megan Catella of Oneonta, Cadence Dudley of Oneonta, Michaela Eastman of Oneonta, Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta, Michelle Geasey of Oneonta, Sherry Georgeson of Oneonta, Felicia Gonzalez of Oneonta, Trystan Jennings of Oneonta, Elizabeth Knudson of Oneonta, Alexandra Loucks of Oneonta, Andrew Lutz of Oneonta, Madison Messina of Oneonta, Adrianna Newell of Oneonta, Ecaterina Pervu of Oneonta, Bethany Peters of Oneonta, Evelynn Ritter of Oneonta, Samantha Ruisi of Oneonta, Nathaniel Schwed of Oneonta, Kaitlyn Watson of Oneonta, Allison Winn of Oneonta, Noah Armstrong of Otego, Dylan Neer of Otego, Branden Law of Oxford, Rita Maxwell of Sidney, Nathan Vibbard of Sidney, Matthew Williams of Sidney and Madelynn Ackley of Sidney Center.
