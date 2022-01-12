COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Paige Credaroli of Arkville and Grace Hadsell of Cobleskill were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
SUNY CANTON
Daniel J. Mahar of Cobleskill, Michelle Obleman of Cobleskill, Caitlin Baker, Cooperstown, Shannon Lloyd of New Berlin, Kelsey Bers of Oneonta, Kayla Sellers of Sharon Springs and Brooke Foster of West Winfield were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Canton.
Named to the fall semester dean’s list were Owen Walley of Bainbridge, Amber Letko of Cobleskill, Brittany George of Mount Upton, Brianna Russman of Sharon Springs and Brandon MacPherson of Sidney.
Part-time students who earned fall semester academic honors were Jessica Decker of Delhi, Morgan Downin of Franklin and Shannon Connelly of Walton.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Alexandra Gue of Delhi and Maria Pomares of Norwich were named to the fall semester president’s list at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.
COLLEGE OF ST. ROSE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the College of St. Rose in Albany. Cheyenne Haemmerle of Middleburgh, Kameron Kelly of Sharon Springs, Thomas Odell of Maryland, Claire Warner of Westford, Meghan Saggese of Laurens, Erin Garza of Roxbury, Isabella Griffiths of West Winfield, Alexa Hurlburt of Otego, Julia McCrea of Cooperstown, Morgan Tyrrell of Cobleskill, Molli Opramolla of Treadwell and Jesse Valhos of Sharon Springs.
SUNY POTSDAM
Jasmine Schrom of Richmondville was named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Potsdam.
HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Autumn Roney of Middleburgh, Michael Hait of Jefferson, Cody Becker of Richmondville, Liam Kane of Cobleskill, Nicholas Angle of Cobleskill, Joshua Merwin of Gilboa, Shelbi Emerson of Oneonta, Lindsay Monser of Cherry Valley, Alison Copperwheat of West Oneonta, William Moody of Oneonta, Derek Mooney of Summit, Tristan Ethier of Richmondville and Renee Stalker of Howes Cave.
Kayla Linster of Richmondville and Randall Watson of Grand Gorge were named to the dean’s list.
