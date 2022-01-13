HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Autumn Roney of Middleburgh, Michael Hait of Jefferson, Cody Becker of Richmondville, Liam Kane of Cobleskill, Nicholas Angle of Cobleskill, Joshua Merwin of Gilboa, Shelbi Emerson of Oneonta, Lindsay Monser of Cherry Valley, Alison Copperwheat of West Oneonta, William Moody of Oneonta, Derek Mooney of Summit, Tristan Ethier of Richmondville and Renee Stalker of Howes Cave.
Kayla Linster of Richmondville and Randall Watson of Grand Gorge were named to the dean’s list.
