ASSUMPTION UNIVERSITY
Amelie Legg of Hamden was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts. Because of the ongoing global pandemic, the fall semester was divided into two accelerated seven-week terms as the university rapidly transitioned to remote learning.
MUHLENBERG COLLEGE
Benjamin Arehart of Delhi was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Joseph Sell of Hartwick was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
