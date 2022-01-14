MORAVIAN UNIVERSITY
Rachel Backus of Sidney was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Moravian University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
Four area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. They include Peter Fitzgerald of Sidney, Stefan Land of West Winfield, Allison Hungerford of Mount Vision, Jennifer Race of Worcester and Lacey Steele of Sidney Center.
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY
Sam Lasher of Cobleskill was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.