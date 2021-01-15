BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE
Joshua Sparkes of Stamford was named to the president’s honor roll with a 4.00 grade-point average for the fall semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, North Dakota.
BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE
Tristan Montgomery of Oneonta and Anthony Iuliano of Delhi were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Buffalo State College.
SUNY ONEONTA
Provost’s list
The following area students were named to the fall semester provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Nicholas Baker of Cooperstown, Riley Bowen of Hartwick, Robert Brown of Norwich, Molly Bulla of Cobleskill, Jordan Condon of Walton, Analyse Coutlee of Burlington Flats, Brooke Davis of Bloomville, Caitlyn Diamond of Bainbridge, Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta, Amber Genova of Cooperstown, Bianca Giovagnoli of Oneonta, Krystyn Larochelle of Stamford, Jacob Lyons of Morris, Alexia Massaroni of Worcester, Madison Messina of Oneonta, Bertha Miller of Schenevus, Evelynn Ritter of Oneonta, Joseph Rodenas of Oneonta, Michelle Rossi of Oneonta, Michael Turner of New Berlin and Taylor Wall of Cobleskill.
Dean’s list
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Emily Kerley of Oneonta, Alyssa Smith of Stamford, Kimberly Kamina of Oneonta, Matt D’Angelo of Unadilla, Andrew Tilke of Oneonta, Cappagnia-Lynne Chase of Oneonta, Madalyn Fiorillo of Cobleskill, Macy Jordan of Oneonta, Ajare Malcolm of Oneonta, Connor Murch of Laurens, Kaitlyn Smith of Oneonta, Emma Tavarone of Oneonta, Abigail Hubbard of Oneonta, Nicole Fisher of Walton, John Jansen of Oneonta, Dorothy Oakley of Cherry Valley, Brian Butler of Oneonta, Thaddeus Karaman of Sherburne, Michelle Bright of South Kortright, Justina Jordan of Grand Gorge, Thomas Leahy of Otego, Zariah McKee of Sherburne, Erica Thomas of West Oneonta, Mary Catella of Oneonta, Mary Greene of Arkville, Doreen Capasso of Maryland, McKenzie Fogel of Cobleskill, Nicholas Kilmer of Walton, Elizabeth Knudson of Oneonta, Beverly McCafferty of Otego, Adrianna Newell of Oneonta, Jacob Novorr of Cooperstown, Megan Palmatier of Bainbridge, Jessica Payne of Burlington Flats, Willis Raym of Oneonta, Megan Short of Unadilla, Kaitlyn Watson of Oneonta, Autumn Welsh-Travis of Milford, Riley Brown of Fly Creek, Noah Armstrong of Otego, Jacquelyn Roman of Oneonta, Rabiatu Braimah of Cooperstown, Michaela Eastman of Oneonta, Michaela Eppich of Jefferson, Danielle Fichtner of Prattsville, Madeline Hitchcock of Sidney, Tracy Kokell of Mount Vision, Kaitlyn McNamara of Walton, Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin, Xaviar Morrison of Milford, Olivia Smith of Oneonta, Joshua Wikoff of Oneonta, Tayah Simmons of Leonardsville, Nicole Connolly of Richfield Springs, Madison Crandall of Warnerville, Ariel Cruz of Oneonta, Mackenzie Marks of Norwich, Montanna Miller of Davenport, Leslie Tallmadge of Afton, Janice Hambor of Delhi, Emma Hynes of Roxbury, Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh, Katelynne Schuttig of Middleburgh, Ryan Atwell of Oneonta, Sophia Biagini of Bloomville, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Cailynn Rogers of Mount Vision, Sherry Georgeson of Oneonta, Matthew Williams of Sidney, Mikaela Mazerolle of Maryland, Aiyana Roupp of Oneonta, Darrian Evancich of Oneonta, Kalyna Rogers of Richfield Springs, Alyson Bookhout of Laurens, Max Tannenbaum of Oneonta, Charlene Burlew of Norwich, Kidane Haile of Oneonta, Alexandra Johnson of New Berlin, Karah Morton of Cherry Valley, Bethany Peters of Oneonta, Madelynn Ackley of Sidney Center, Megan Catella of Oneonta, Ethan Chichester of Richmondville, Raynella Clarke of RichfIeld Springs, Kaitlyn Ehlers of Cherry Valley, Andrew Grant of Oneonta, Olivia Litzinger of Oneonta, Jordan Macak of Franklin, Samantha Martin of Howes Cave, Anna Masucci of Franklin, Zoe Mattice of Roxbury, Rita Maxwell of Sidney, Alicia McArdle of Cooperstown, Molly McLaughlin of Franklin, Johannah Mollitor of Cobleskill, Lauren Monroe of Oneonta, Tessa Nicholas of Cobleskill, Olivia O’Donnell of Oneonta, Michelle Ritter of Walton, Bethany Robinson of Hartwick, Nathaniel Schwed of Oneonta, Jillian Segina of Mount Vision, Molly Sherman of Sidney Center, Gabriel Smith of Franklin, Emma Wiggans of Delhi and Kailee Young of Downsville.
